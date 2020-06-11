Mohanlal, Dhanush, Nani launch trailer of Keerthy Suresh's psychological thriller 'Penguin'

Malayalam icon Mohanlal along with Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Nani launched the trailer of National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's new psychological thriller "Penguin".

The film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Malayalam dubbed version option, and it is set for an OTT release.

While Mohanlal sent his "Best Wishes" to the film's team, Dhanush tweeted: "The extraordinary journey of a mother begins.Happy to release #PenguinTrailer and wishing the team the very best."

Nani also took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy to launch the trailer of #Penguin.This looks very promising, intriguing and scary First day first show at home fix kitty

@KeerthyOfficial."