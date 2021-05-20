Mohanlal Birthday Special: From 'Big Brother' to Lucifer', best movies of south star

Mohanlal, born on 21 May 1960, is an Indian actor, producer, playback singer, television host and distributor who is very popular for his work in Malayalam cinema. He is one of the most admired Indian actors and he has acted in more than 340 films.

His praises don't stop there though. He is hailed as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian Cinema and his contributions to Malayalam cinema have been praised by his contemporaries in the Indian film industry.

Now, it is often said that proof is in the visual pudding, so let's give you the names of some of his best movies:

1. Manjil Virinja Pookkal-This is a Malayalam romantic thriller. It stars Mohanlal as Narendran. This movie has got a love triangle but it takes a dark turn very quickly.