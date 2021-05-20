Mohanlal Birthday Special: From 'Big Brother' to Lucifer', best movies of south star

Mohanlal, born on 21 May 1960, is an Indian actor, producer, playback singer, television host and distributor who is very popular for his work in Malayalam cinema. He is one of the most admired Indian actors and he has acted in more than 340 films.
His praises don't stop there though. He is hailed as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian Cinema and his contributions to Malayalam cinema have been praised by his contemporaries in the Indian film industry.
Now, it is often said that proof is in the visual pudding, so let's give you the names of some of his best movies:
1. Manjil Virinja Pookkal-This is a Malayalam romantic thriller. It stars Mohanlal as Narendran. This movie has got a love triangle but it takes a dark turn very quickly.
2. Lucifer- Lucifer is a Malayalam action film that stars Mohanlal in the lead role. In this film, a political Godfather suddenly dies and many wish to take his place and gain his power. Thieves begin to dress up as politicians to claim their stake, while one name gradually emerges to be the true replacement.
3. Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea- This is a Malayalam historical war film and it stars Mohanlal in the title role. It is the story of the legendary Kunjali Marakkar IV and his epic warfare against the Portuguese.
4. Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure- This is a Malayalam fantasy adventure film that stars Mohanlal as Barroz. He also made his directorial debut with this film. In the film, Barroz has been protecting D'Gama's treasure for 400 years and has been entrusted to hand over the treasure to a true descendant of D'Gama.
5. Pulimurugan: This is a Malayalam action film that stars Mohanlal in the title role. In this film, Murugan protects Puliyoor's villagers from deadly attacks along with his tools and expertise. However, an illegal drugs dealer, takes advantage of his innocence and falsely implicates him.
6. Big Brother- This is a Malayalam action film that stars Mohanlal as the character Sachidanadan. In the movie, he is sent to prison for 24 years because he accidentally killed someone while saving a bunch of other people. The police have used his special ability to look out for commando operations, but Sachidanadan just wants a peaceful life when he gets out.
