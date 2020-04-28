'Master' actress Malavika Mohanan calls out sexist tweet, then deletes it

"Master" actor, Malavika called out a sexist tweet on Sunday. The image feature cartoon versions of the "Master" movie crew, where the woman in question (Malavika) is seen in the kitchen, while the men including Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi seem to be relaxing.
She tweeted: "The task of a woman even in a hypothetical 'movie house' is to cook? When will gender roles die? Sigh."
The tweet was followed by a slew of hate message from fans of superstar Vijay telling her that she has "crossed the limit".
Singer and me-too movement activist Chinmayi expressed solidarity with the actor and tweeted: "I have been at the receiving end of hate just for saying "I like xyz film", nothing else. From that day on, I stopped saying which film I like."
She tweeted: "A professional actor questions a fan-made illustration for portraying HER ‘role' in a way SHE didn't like. She gets bullied, abused and harassed into deleting her tweet."
"Master" is an upcoming Tamil action-thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto. The film stars actor Vijay playing the lead role with an ensemble cast, featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Ramya Subramanian among others.
The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on 9 April 2020 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
