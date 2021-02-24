Massive showdown occurs on sets of Totapuri between Jaggesh and Darshan fans

A major drama unfolded on the sets of Totapuri recently. While shooting for the film was underway, fans of Challenging Star Darshan confronted Jaggesh over an issue that’s become a huge controversy in Sandalwood currently. Jaggesh who was taken aback by their behaviour was also immensely hurt and took to social media to express his hurt. Fans of the veteran actor have now approached the film chamber to intervene in the issue.

Meanwhile, shooting for Totapuri continued uninterrupted as Jaggesh didn’t want to disturb the proceedings. The team is currently focusing on shooting a wedding scene involving Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva; the two will be seen in the roles of a farmer and a Muslim girl, respectively. Produced by KA Suresh, Totapuri began shoot in early February and is being shot non-stop all this month. The movie also stars Daali Dhananjaya, Suman Ranganth and Dattanna. Vijay Prasad is confident the film will do just as well as his previous hit Neer Dose which featured largely the same cast.