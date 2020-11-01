'Married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate': Kajal Aggarwal shares beautiful pics from her wedding

Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony here. The couple got married on Friday with their immediate families and close friends in attendance.
While Aggarwal opted for a scarlet bridal ensemble, styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta, Kitchlu was dressed in a silver sherwani. Hours before her wedding, Aggarwal shared beautiful pictures on Instagram.
"And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched," she wrote, alongside an adorable picture of herself and Gautam.
Sharing another picture, she penned a note about her inter-caste marriage and a ritual called Jeelakarra Bellam.
It read: "In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam జీలకర్రాబెల్లం - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! 😍
In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times."
"Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon," read another caption.
Hours before her wedding, Aggarwal had shared a black and white picture of her on Instagram.
Donning a white bathrobe, she was seen sporting the traditional jwellery and gajra. Her exquisite lehenga was displayed in the background.
"Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched", Aggarwal captioned the picture.
On Thursday, the actor had shared a photo from her haldi ceremony which was also an intimate family affair.
Aggarwal, known for movies such as "Singham", "Magadheera", "Special 26" and "Thuppakki", had announced her engagement to Kitchlu on October 6.
"This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," Aggarwal had said in a statement.
(With PTI inputs)
