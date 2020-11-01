'Married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate': Kajal Aggarwal shares beautiful pics from her wedding

Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony here. The couple got married on Friday with their immediate families and close friends in attendance.

While Aggarwal opted for a scarlet bridal ensemble, styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta, Kitchlu was dressed in a silver sherwani. Hours before her wedding, Aggarwal shared beautiful pictures on Instagram.

"And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched," she wrote, alongside an adorable picture of herself and Gautam.