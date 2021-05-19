Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni ties the knot with Kunal Benodekar in Dubai; see pics

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni on Tuesday revealed that she tied the knot with fiancé Kunal Benodekar, in Dubai, on May 7.
Sharing pictures from the intimate ceremony, Sonalee said that she will be using their wedding fund to help those suffering amid the COVID pandemic.
The beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony show Sonalee and Kunal in matching traditional outfits.
Sharing them on Instagram, the newly-wed actress wrote: "Considering all the uncertainties due to COVID-19 and the overall pandemic situation around the world, it was important to stay safe and understand that a marriage was more important than the ceremony itself."
"Considering the devastation due to COVID in India, celebrating the marriage was out of the question. We thought we will save that money and use our wedding funds to help those suffering in India," Sonalee shared.
The 'Vicky Velingkar' actress also revealed that it was a 15-minute wedding with just four close friends in attendance.
"After getting consent from both our parents, we decided to go to a small mandir in Dubai. Everything was planned in two days … We had a 15-minute wedding with just four close friends as witnesses," she wrote.
Sonalee had initially planned a destination wedding. However, the London wedding was delayed last year owing to the COVID-19 restrictions in UK.
On the work front, the 'Singham Returns' actress was last seen in Zee Marathi’s show 'Yuva Dancing Queen' as a judge.
