Manoj is all set to stun on celluloid with his upcoming 'Takkar'

Now Raghu is set to showcase his talent with the upcoming Takkar. The movie stars superstar Darshan’s nephew Manoj. The film has already created a lot of curiosity with its poster, teaser, and first look.

Like the title suggests, Takkar is a action oriented film and talks about cyber crime. The film has been shot in three schedules across Bangalore, Mysore and Malaysia.

The film has been made under SLN Banner and has been produced by K N Nagesh Kogilu who had previously also produced Huliraya.