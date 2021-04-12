'Manamohana' song from 'Krishna Talkies' steals the hearts of fans

It is the latest chartbuster that everyone seems to be humming.

'Manamohana' from 'Krishna Talkies' has blown away everyone’s mind with its melodious take on romance.

Sung by Anwesshaa and Vihan Aarya, the music for the song has been composed by Sridhar V Sambhram.

Picturised in a desert, the colourful song has been picturised on Ajai Rao and Apurva.