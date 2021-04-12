'Manamohana' song from 'Krishna Talkies' steals the hearts of fans

It is the latest chartbuster that everyone seems to be humming.
'Manamohana' from 'Krishna Talkies' has blown away everyone’s mind with its melodious take on romance.
Sung by Anwesshaa and Vihan Aarya, the music for the song has been composed by Sridhar V Sambhram.
Picturised in a desert, the colourful song has been picturised on Ajai Rao and Apurva.
Meanwhile, 'Krishna Talkies' has been directed by Vijay Anand and also penned by him.
The film is a suspense thriller that also has elements of horror and this is the first time that Ajai is starring in such a genre.
The film which has raised a lot of expectations amongst audiences, will hit theatres on April 16.
Krishna is a title that has always been lucky for Ajai and the actor has found much luck with four films that have had Krishna in the film’s name. So the team is confident that they will find success this time too.
'Krishna Talkies' is a story that is written around a cinema hall called Krishna Talkies.
The movie has Chikkanna playing a prominent role and sees him and Ajai Rao teaming together for the first time.
The film has Apurva as Ajai’s leading lady, while other prominent roles have been enacted by actors like Pramod Shetty, Mandya Ramesh, Sindhu Loknath among others.
Backed by Govindaraj AH under the banner Gokul Enterprises.