'Manada Hosila' lyrical video from 'Chase' releases; draws appreciation

Lockdown has left the Kannada audience seeking for intriguing content after a year of not having access to entertainment. And at this point comes director Hari Anand’s 'Chase'.
The film directed by Hari Anand Shetty aka Vilok Shetty is a thriller that seeks to entertain audiences with some hitherto unseen whodunnit plots.
Now the film’s team has recently released the lyrical video of a melodious song called 'Manada Hosila'.
Sung by Vijay Prakash and Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor, the music for the same has been composed by Karthik Aacharya for which lyrics have been penned by Dr. Umesh Pilikudelu.
Fans are lapping up the music like never before and are keenly awaiting the release of the film.
'Chase' has some of the best names on board in the technical department. Geetha Gurappa, India’s first woman Dolby Atmos expert, Liju Prabhakar, Kerala state award-winning DI colourist are some of the top-notch names working on the movie.
Even in the acting department, 'Chase' has some of the foremost talent in the Kannada industry. They include Radhika Narayan, Avinash Narasimharaju, Sheetal Shetty, Arjun Yogi, Sushant Pujari, Swetha Sanjeevulu, Pramod Shetty, Arvind Rau, Rajesh Natarang and Aravind Bolar amongst other leading names.
Movie has been jointly produced by Manohar Suvarna, Pradeep Shetty and Prashanth Shetty under Simplyfun Media Network Pvt Ltd. Shiv Shetty being the executive producer.
Vilok Shetty is confident that 'Chase' will fulfil all the needs of a typical commercial potboiler and will soon announce the release date.
