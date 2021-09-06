Mammootty turns 70: Best films of the South star

Mammootty is one of the most successful actors in the Malayalam Cinema. He is also a film producer. Mammootty is very popular and enjoys a huge fan following in South. In a career spanning over four decades, he has featured in almost 400 films.

Mammooty was born on September 7, 1951, in Chandiroor, Kerala. His real name is Muhammad Kutty Ismail Panaparambil. But, he is mostly known as Mammooty. He has also been a part of many Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English films.

Mammootty has received several accolades for his contribution to the industry. To name a few, he has won three National Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards.

In 1998, the Government of India awarded him a Padma Shri for his contributions to the art.

He has set a new benchmark in cinema with his performances and choice of films.

Mammooty is celebrating his 70th birthday on September 7, 2021. Here's a list of 5 best films of the actor:

'Adiyozhukkukal' is a 1984 Malayalam Drama Film directed by I.V. Sasi and written by M.T. Vasudevan Nair. Mammootty received the Kerala Film Award, Best Actor for his performance as Karunan.

'Vatsalyam’

It is an 1993 drama film with great story. It was loved by the audience and Mammooty's performance was appreciated a lot. The film was a commercial success and ran over 255 days in theatres.

'The King’

The political thriller film was released in 1995. The film broke many records and became the highest grossing film of that year.

'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar'

Dr. Babasaheb Amebedkar is an Indian English-Hindi bilingual feature film directed by Jabbar Patel. Mammootty played the lead role and his performance was once again applauded.

‘Kerala Varma Pazzahi Raja’

It is an historical drama based on the life of Pazhassi Raja, a king who fought against the East India Company in the 18th century. The film was directed by Hariharan.

