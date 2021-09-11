e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 12:11 PM IST

Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging in his house

Ramesh had two days back returned from shooting from a location for his latest project.
IANS
| Screenshot/YouTube

| Screenshot/YouTube

Thiruvananthapuram: Hugely popular Malayalam TV star Ramesh Valiyasala was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, said industry sources.

He was found hanging in his house near here and the police have registered a case of unnatural death and have commenced a probe.

Ramesh had two days back returned from shooting from a location for his latest project.

He was one of the most popular and busy TV serial actors in the state and has also acted in films.

Ramesh soon after his college days along with his friends took to the drama stage and for the past 22 years he has been a very busy actor.

