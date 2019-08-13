Malayalam singer Biju Narayanan's wife Sreelatha dies of cancer at age 44

Malayalam singer Biju Narayanan, wife Sreelatha passed away at the age of 44 on Tuesday. She was reportedly diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing the treatment when she died.

According to Onmanorama’s report, the funeral will be held in Kalamassery, Kerala, at 7:30 pm today. Biju and Sreelatha met in Maharaja College, Ernakulam as classmates and eventually fell in love. Been married for 21 years, they tied the knot on Jaunary 23, 1998.

Sreelatha survived by two sons Sidharth and Suryaa. While the former is known to be a law student he also dabbles in DJ, and the latter is still in school.

Biju started his singing career in 1993 with the song ‘Pathu Veluppinu’ from the film ‘Venkalam’, since he has sung over 400 songs in different South Indian languages.