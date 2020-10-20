Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID-19

Malayalam actor, director and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested positive for COVID-19.

Prithviraj confirmed the same on Tuesday through a statement on Twitter. The actor has been filming for his upcoming project 'Jana Gana Mana' from October 7. The entire cast and crew were following all the safety protocols during the filming. All the team members took the COVID-19 test prior to the shoot and the same was carried out on the last day of the shoot.

He tested positive recently and he has gone into isolation. The actor is asymptomatic at present and he is in perfect shape.

Prithviraj Sukumaran said in his social media post, "Hello everyone! I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated."