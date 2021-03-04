Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil falls from the roof of a building while shooting ‘Malayankunju’

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil reportedly met with an accident while shooting a sequence for his upcoming film ‘Malayankunju’ at Pathalam Studio.

According to reports, Faasil fell from the roof of a building that was constructed for the shoot. The scene involved a house sinking into the ground.

The action led to Faasil falling from the rooftop and getting injured.

Apparently, the actor has fractured his nose.

He was rushed to the hospital in Kochi for a few minor injuries.

‘Malayankunju’ stars Faasil in the lead and is directed by debutant Sajimon Prabhakaran. It is produced by Faasil’s father and veteran filmmaker Fazil.

Besides that, Faasil has a bunch of films in his kitty which include 'Malik', 'Irul', 'Thankam', 'Joji', and 'Paattu'.