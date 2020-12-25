Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad drowns in Kerala's Malankara dam

Actor Anil Nedumangad, popularly known for his roles in ‘Kammatti Paadam’, ‘Njan Steve Lopez’ and ‘Porinju Mariyam Jose’, passed away on Friday after dorwning in Malankara dam. He was 48.
The actor, who was reportedly shooting for Juju George starrer 'Peace' in Thodupuzha, had gone to the dam for a bath with a few friends. Nedumangad went deep into the water and was pulled by strong undercurrents. After his friends and rescue workers managed to fish him out, he was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Mourning the tragic demise, actor Prithviraj Sukuraman tweeted, "Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta."
Dulquer Salmaan also took to social media to offer condolences. He wrote, "Heart hurts. Can’t make sense of this. RIP Anil etta. Prayers and strength to your family."
Best known for his role of CI Satheesh Nair in 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', the actor forayed into films from anchoring with 2014 Malayalam film 'Njan Steve Lopez'.
He later featured in films like Kismath, Kammatti Paadam, Porinju Mariyam Jose and others.
The Police have launched a probe in his death and further details are awaited.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)