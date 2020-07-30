Malayalam actor Anil Murali passes away at 51

Actor Anil Murali, known for his villain roles in Malayalam movies, died at a private hospital here on Thursday due to liver-related ailments, film industry sources said.

He was 51 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Murali, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, began his film acting career in 1993 with the movie "Kanyakumari Oru Kavitha" directed by Vinayan.

The Malayalam film world expressed shock over the death of Murali, who has acted in over 200 movies in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Actors including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese took to social media to condole Murali's death.

He acted in movies including 'Daivathinte Vikruthikal', 'Nerariyan CBI', 'Chanthupottu', 'Classmates', 'Pokkiri Raja', 'Iyyobinte Pusthakam' and 'Forensic.'