Makers of 'Thalaivi' share Arvind Swami's new look as MGR on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India]: Marking the death anniversary of the 'People's King' of Tamil Nadu Dr MG Ramachandran, the team of 'Thalaivi' on Thursday revealed a new look of southern star Arvind Swami as MGR from the film.

Earlier on the 103rd birth anniversary of MGR, the makers of 'Thalaivi' released the first look of Arvind Swami as the legend MGR, tracing the youth and life of him as an actor.

Now, on the death anniversary, the new look essayed by Arvind Swami presents the late legendary actor and respected politician MGR at the peak of his political career.

Directed by AL Vijay, 'Thalaivi' traces the life events of J Jayalalithaa played by Kangana Ranaut along with the humungous contribution of MGR in her journey to stardom and politics.