Makers of 'RRR' launch a new poster on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi

After launching the enigmatic motion poster of Ajay Devgn’s character on his birthday this month, the makers of RRR have unveiled yet another fascinating poster from the period drama on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi!

PEN Movies took to their social media to share the new exciting poster featuring Ram Charan and NTR Jr as the two actors are lifted by the people out of joy and celebration. They captioned it as, “Team RRR wishes you all a very Happy #GudiPadwa and #Baisakhi."

Director SS Rajamouli also shared the poster on his official social media handle, mentioning “Happy Ugadi to you all."

Giving his best wishes to his followers on the auspicious occasion, Ajay Devgn too shared the poster on his social media, “My best wishes to all who are celebrating #GudiPadwa, #Baisakhi and #Ugadi."