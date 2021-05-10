Makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' donate set property to Hyderabad hospital for COVID-19 patients

Public health system is buckling under the weight of surging infections and deaths, with several parts of the country reporting shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, medicines and vaccines.
Amid this, the makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' have reportedly donated the set of the film to a hospital in Hyderabad for COVID-19 patients.
To help combat the coronavirus crisis, the makers extended a helping hand by donating entire set property of custom beds, stretchers, personal protective equipment, medical equipment stands and oxygen cylinders, reported Deccan Chronicle.
They had constructed the set for the shoot of the upcoming period drama. The report says that the set was made to reflect 1970 crisis in Italy.
Production designer Ravinder Reddy was quoted as saying, "When the CEO (of a private hospital) said that there were no beds available, and that they were having difficulty in procuring, I realised the acute shortage and the gravity of the issue. Soon, I asked my filmmakers if we could contribute our hospital set, which we built for the film, for the Covid-19 patients. They immediately agreed,"
In the film, Prabhas is cast opposite Pooja Hegde in the film that also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur.
It is multilingual, and will probably release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.
Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is expected to release in 2021.
