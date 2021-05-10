Makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' donate set property to Hyderabad hospital for COVID-19 patients

Public health system is buckling under the weight of surging infections and deaths, with several parts of the country reporting shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

Amid this, the makers of Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' have reportedly donated the set of the film to a hospital in Hyderabad for COVID-19 patients.

To help combat the coronavirus crisis, the makers extended a helping hand by donating entire set property of custom beds, stretchers, personal protective equipment, medical equipment stands and oxygen cylinders, reported Deccan Chronicle.

They had constructed the set for the shoot of the upcoming period drama. The report says that the set was made to reflect 1970 crisis in Italy.