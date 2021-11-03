e-Paper Get App

Regional Film News

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:37 PM IST

Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to release on THIS date in April

ANI
Superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 1 next year.

On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared the release update with his fans.

"April 1st 2022!! #HappyDiwali," he wrote.

Alongside the update, Mahesh Babu shared a new poster of the movie.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was earlier set to release on Sankranthi 2022.

Keerthy Suresh. Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are also a part of the film.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:37 PM IST
