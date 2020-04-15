Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, 7, makes her Instagram debut

Megastar Mahesh Babu's 7-year-old daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni has recently made her debut on Instagram. The starkid has over 12.5k followers on the photo-sharing app and is already giving celebrities a run for their money. Sitara also has a separate fan base, courtesy to her YouTube channel.
Here are Sitara Ghattamaneni's adorable posts that are too cute to miss:
In her latest post, the superstar's daughter was seen 'chilling' with her teddy.
Sitara also shared a picture of herself meditating, however, what won hearts was her hilarious caption. Sharing the post, she wrote, "My mum tells me to close my eyes for 5 mins everyday .all I can think about is ice cream n rainbows."
While her first post on the photo-sharing app was with her best friend Dia Bhupal. Sitara shared the selfie with the caption that read, "Besties forever!!!! #bestfriendforever #bff"
Meanwhile, superstar Mahesh Babu has been a symbol of hope for his fans during these heavy times. At a time like this, it is imperative that everyone stay home and Mahesh Babu is making the most of his time spending it with family.
Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and posted a picture of him sitting on a sofa, captioned: "Lockdown times! Stay home stay safe!! Keep the distance! In these trying times he brings a smile to our faces with his uplifting humour !! He's my rock solid half !! Totally love him for whom he is... homebound & entertained!#familyfirst #wearealltogetherinthis"
Mahhesh Babu has also helped TFI workers by donating money. The actor has immense popularity and always serves as an example for his followers, and never stops from providing help towards the needy.
Apart from providing help to the needy and spreading attentiveness on social media, Mahesh Babu is also cherishing spending some much needed time with his family.
Mahesh Babu surely knows how to keep the spirit of the people around him high during these hard times. The post conveys a positive and a light hearty approach towards the lock-down wherein the people who did not get to spend time with their family finally get a chance to do so.
On the work front, the actors latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru saw Mahesh Babu in a remarkable and never before seen character of an Army officer. It was a mega hit at the box office and charted remarkable numbers and crossed the 100 crore mark during its time in the cinema.
