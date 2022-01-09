Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu dies at 56: Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej and others mourn his demise

Superstar Mahesh Babu's brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness. He was 56.

According to several media reports, Ramesh Babu had been battling liver-related ailments for a long time but his death was sudden.

The news of his death was confirmed by GMB Entertainment, the production company owned by the family, on Twitter.

The statement read, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever. In light of the current circumstances, we request all our well-wishers to adhere to the Covid-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue.

"An official press statement from the Ghattamaneni family over the untimely demise of Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu," read the tweet.

After the family shared the news of his sudden death on social media, several members of the Telugu film industry offered their condolences.

Take a look:

Several others from the industry, including Pawan Kalyan, Anil Ravipudi, Ramesh Varma, Gopichand Malineni, and Nithin also offered their condolences.

Ramesh Babu made his acting debut in 1974 with ‘Alluri Sitaramaraju’. Later, he went on to share screen space with both his father Krishna and Mahesh Babu in various Telugu films.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is currently in isolation at home. He had informed about his diagnosis to his fans on social media.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:52 AM IST