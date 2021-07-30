Mahesh Babu to be a part of Madhu Mantena's 'Ramayana'? Deets inside

Madhu Mantena's ambitious project 'Ramayana' helmed by the ace director Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar, has created a lot of hype amongst the audience in regards to massiveness and the castings of the project. The film is collectively bankrolled by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra.

A lot of speculations have surfaced on Mahesh Babu being approached for the film, and being casted for the magnum opus, which is completely baseless. The makers will be unveiling a power packed cast on Diwali.

Source close to the project shares, “The makers of Ramayana are still in the development stage of the project. Therefore, rumours around Mahesh Babu or any other actor even being approached for the project are baseless. The close friendship Madhu Mantena shares with these actors could be leading to all this confusion and media reports.