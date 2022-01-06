Mahesh Babu tests positive for COVID-19 despite taking precautions

Superstar Mahesh Babu on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He said that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself at home. He also informed that he has been following medical guidance.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Mahesh Babu wrote, "To all my fans and well-wishers, despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-l9 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance."

"Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments after he shared the news about his diagnosis, fans wished him a speedy recovery.

Mahesh Babu was in Dubai with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids during the new year. He had wished his fans and followers by sharing a family picture. He captioned the image, "Trust the magic of new beginnings! Be happy, be kind, be grateful! Happy New Year #2022! Stay safe everyone. Love you all."

The Telugu sperstar's sister-in-law and actress Shilpa Shirodkar had announced on social media that she had tested positive. However, on Wednesday, the actress revealed that she has been tested negative after almost a week.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Lakshmi Manchu tests positive for COVID-19

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:17 PM IST