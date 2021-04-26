Mahesh Babu receives COVID-19 vaccine, urges those eligible to take the jab

Superstar Mahesh Babu received COVID-19 vaccination in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The actor, who was last seen playing the lead role in filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, urged his fans to get the jab as India begins vaccinating all adults from May 1, 2021.

Currently, the country is facing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases as it battles the second wave of coronavirus.

"Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone," Telugu cinema’s most beloved superstar tweeted on Sunday.