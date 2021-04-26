Mahesh Babu receives COVID-19 vaccine, urges those eligible to take the jab

Superstar Mahesh Babu received COVID-19 vaccination in Hyderabad on Sunday.
The actor, who was last seen playing the lead role in filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, urged his fans to get the jab as India begins vaccinating all adults from May 1, 2021.
Currently, the country is facing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases as it battles the second wave of coronavirus.
"Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone," Telugu cinema’s most beloved superstar tweeted on Sunday.
A few days back, Mahesh Babu had quarantined himself at home after his personal stylist tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, few members of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaaru Paata contracted the virus.
The second schedule of the film began on April 15 at Shankarapally in Hyderabad. Directed by Parasuram Petl, the film is expected to release in 2022.
Recently, South Indian superstars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal also received vaccine doses and encouraged those eligible to get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has reportedly greenlit a project with director Trivikram recently. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.
