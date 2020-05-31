Mahesh Babu announces next film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' on father Krishna's 77th birthday

On the occasion of his father Krishna's 77th birthday, superstar Mahesh Babu released the poster of his upcoming film and unveiled its title.

Taking to social media, Mahesh Babu revealed that the movie is named as "Sarkaru Vaari Paata".

"Here it is..blockbuster for another hattrick," he captioned the image.

He even penned a heartfelt post for his father.

"All that I am and trying to bea I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana. My evergreen superstar," Mahesh Babu wrote.