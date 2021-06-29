Lyricist Vairamuthu shares Rajinikanth's health update, says the actor is 'hale and hearty'

Lyricist Vairamuthu recently shared superstar Rajinikanth’s health update on Twitter. The actor had left for the US for a medical check-up after facing health issues last year while shooting for his film 'Annaatthe'.
Now, giving an update about his health, Vairamuthu shared the summary of his recent phone conversation with the legendary actor.
He informed that Rajinikanth sounded 'confident and healthy' on the call. He said that this health update is dedicated to all the fans and followers of the senior actor who prayed for his well-being.
Vairamuthu's tweet is translated as, "Rajini called from the US. He said that his health check-up went well. I was happy to hear that. I could sense his good health and confidence in his voice. I am putting out this tweet for his fans."
Several recent pictures of Rajinikanth have gone viral on social media platforms. The latest picture of him in casual look is also doing rounds on social media as he is seen walking out of the hospital.
Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush were also spotted coming out of the Mayo Clinic in the US.
The superstar is expected to return to Chennai in two weeks.
Before leaving for the US, the 'Shivaji' actor received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Chennai. His daughter, filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth had shared a photo of him receiving the vaccine.
On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar', which released in theatres in 2020. He is presently busy with director Siruthai Siva's 'Annaatthe'.
