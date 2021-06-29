Lyricist Vairamuthu shares Rajinikanth's health update, says the actor is 'hale and hearty'

Lyricist Vairamuthu recently shared superstar Rajinikanth’s health update on Twitter. The actor had left for the US for a medical check-up after facing health issues last year while shooting for his film 'Annaatthe'.

Now, giving an update about his health, Vairamuthu shared the summary of his recent phone conversation with the legendary actor.

He informed that Rajinikanth sounded 'confident and healthy' on the call. He said that this health update is dedicated to all the fans and followers of the senior actor who prayed for his well-being.

Vairamuthu's tweet is translated as, "Rajini called from the US. He said that his health check-up went well. I was happy to hear that. I could sense his good health and confidence in his voice. I am putting out this tweet for his fans."