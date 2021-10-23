Lyrical video of Betta Kanivegala from Ninasam Manju’s Kanneri releases to rave reviews

Ninasam Manju’s Kanneri which has been spoken about for its unique and real content, has once again grabbed eyeballs. This time it is for the melodious lyrical video titled Betta Kanivegala which has just released and has ended up drawing immense appreciation from audiences. The song which has been composed by Manikanth Kadri, has lyrics by Kotiganahalli Ramaiah while the song has been rendered by Sachin Araballi. Betta Kanivegala highlights the situation of the tribal population that lives in our forests and how their lives have been turned topsy turvy owing to deforestation.

Meanwhile, Kanneri is a women-centric movie that is based on a moving tale that unfolded in Coorg. It deals with the Diddalli incident that sees a section of tribals who lived in the lap of nature and envisioned a beautiful life for themselves but get evicted and go through a major upheaval in their life, especially the women. The story also has a thread from the novel Ksheera Sagara’s Jenu Akashada Aramane that has also influenced the film.

Advertisement

Archana Madhusudan plays the protagonist and is joined by Anita Bhat, Arun Sagar, Karisubbu and MK Math in the cast. Kanneri has been shot rather realistically and captured in places like Bangalore, HD Kote and Kolar. Ganesh Hegde has captured the movie brilliantly through his camera and Sujith S Nayak has lent his ace skills as editor. The film has now reached the post-production stage and the first look of the film has created a huge buzz. Kanneri has been produced by PP Hebbar.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:17 PM IST