Lyrical video of  'Baananchinge Oduva Baara' from Rishab Shetty's 'Hero' out now

Sandalwood’s popular hero and director Rishab Shetty is back in his latest stint, Hero. The movie which hit theatres on March 5, has been getting extremely positive response and has been declared a superhit.
Now the latest is that the team of Hero has released the lyrical track of a much-loved song from the film. Titled Baananchinge Oduva Baara, the number has received an overwhelming love from people. Thr music which has been composed by Ajaneesh Lokanth, has the magical voice of Vasuki Vaibhav.
Meanwhile, Hero which has been liked by both critics and fans alike, has been entirely shot in Chikmagalur during lockdown with only a crew of 24.
Yet, the movie has been hailed for its technical finesse and fine acting. From leading pair Rishab and Ganavi Laxman, to villain Pramod and cameraman Aravind Kashyap and of course director Bharat Raj. Hero has been produced by Rishab Shetty Films and distributed by Jayanna Films.