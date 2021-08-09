'Love you more than you'll ever know': Namrata Shirodkar drops a mushy post to wish Mahesh Babu on 46th birthday

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu turned a year older on Monday (August 9). Fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes for the actor. They have been sharing rare photos, videos and special messages to celebrate the actor's birthday.

Mahesh Babu also received special birthday wishes from his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar and kids.

Namrata took to Instagram and dropped an unseen candid picture with her hubby of 16 years. The couple looked quite younger in the photo and to our amazement, Mahesh Babu even flaunted his blonde locks.

"The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you’ll ever know @urstrulymahesh," Namrata wrote in the caption.

Mahesh and Namrata met on the sets of their film 'Vamsi'. The two dated each other for four years and got married in 2005.