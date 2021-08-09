'Love you more than you'll ever know': Namrata Shirodkar drops a mushy post to wish Mahesh Babu on 46th birthday

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu turned a year older on Monday (August 9). Fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes for the actor. They have been sharing rare photos, videos and special messages to celebrate the actor's birthday.
Mahesh Babu also received special birthday wishes from his wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar and kids.
Namrata took to Instagram and dropped an unseen candid picture with her hubby of 16 years. The couple looked quite younger in the photo and to our amazement, Mahesh Babu even flaunted his blonde locks.
"The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you’ll ever know @urstrulymahesh," Namrata wrote in the caption.
Mahesh and Namrata met on the sets of their film 'Vamsi'. The two dated each other for four years and got married in 2005.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata's eight-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni shared an adorable photo with her dad and penned the sweetest message for him.
She said that to the world he is a superstar but to them, he is their world.
"To the world you are a superstar but to us, you are the world! Happy birthday Nanna!! Thank you for being the best dad anyone could possibly have and for playing, laughing, singing, dancing and being goofy with me! Love you so much, today and always," she captioned the photo.
Gautham Ghattamaneni, the actor's son also shared a photo from his childhood with his father along with a sweet note for his 'Nanna'.
"Happy birthday Nanna!! Today is one day to celebrate you and all that you are to us. Love you loads @urstrulymahesh," he wrote.
Mahesh Babu sure knows how to strike the perfect work-life balance, and his Instagram profile is proof. The actor often shares photos on his social media handles, giving a sneak-peek into the kind of bond he shares with his and kids.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' opposite Keerthy Suresh.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)