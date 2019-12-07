Love has no borders: Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji marries Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila

Award winning filmmaker and storyteller Srijit Mukherji recently married his girlfriend and Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila and the pictures of the couple from their marriage ceremony is going viral on social media.
The couple redefined their love keeping aside the cultural differences and the border between them by getting married yesterday, on December 6. Rafiath shared some of the pictures after their marriage and since then, they have gone viral.
Rafiath confirmed the news and gave us sneak peek into their life with the caption "Mr. and Mrs. Rashid Mukherji."
The marriage took place in South Kolkata with simple ceremony without a lot of announcements and publicity. Many celebs from the Bengali film industry were also present including Rudraneel Ghosh, Jisshu Sengupta, and poet Srijato.
On the work front, Srijit has won various awards for his amazing movies which also includes his 2010 release and a blockbuster, 'Autograph'. The movie received many positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience went on to win 41 awards.
Last year, his film 'Ek Je Chhilo Raja' also won various awards including the best Bengali Film Award at the National Film Award.
