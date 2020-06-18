'Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful': Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghna Raj pens an emotional note

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on Sunday, June 7 at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 39. On Thursday, the late actor's wife Meghana Raj, who's three months pregnant, penned an emotional note for her husband.

She wrote, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND - you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru."

She added, "n unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don't walk in shouting 'I am home.' There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a GUARDIAN ANGEL."

Speaking of her child, Meghna further wrote, "You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me - a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this SWEET MIRACLE. I can't wait to bring you back to eacth, as our CHILD. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side. You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU."