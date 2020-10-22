Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj welcomes baby boy; see pics

Late Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj on Thursday welcomed a baby boy at a private hospial in Bengaluru. The news was shared by Dhruva Sarja on his Instagram.
Announcing the arrival of his nephew, he wrote: "Baby boy. Jai Hanuman."
The new born baby's pictures are already going viral on social media, check them out here:
Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 7 at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 39.
Sarja and Meghana Raj tied the knot on April 30, 2018. The couple was expecting their first child and Meghana was three months pregnant when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
