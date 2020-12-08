Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj, new born baby test positive for COVID-19

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj and their baby boy, who was born in October, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing the news with fans, Meghana took to her Instagram to release an official statement.

Her post read: "Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little one have been tested positive for COVID... We have informed everyone who have come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results.... I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment... Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious."