Late Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj, new born baby test positive for COVID-19

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj and their baby boy, who was born in October, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sharing the news with fans, Meghana took to her Instagram to release an official statement.
Her post read: "Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little one have been tested positive for COVID... We have informed everyone who have come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results.... I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment... Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious."
Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on June 7 at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 39.
Sarja and Meghana Raj tied the knot on April 30, 2018. The couple was expecting their first child and Meghana was three months pregnant when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Late Kannada star's wife Meghana Raj welcomed a baby boy in October at a private hospital in Bengaluru.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)