'Lanke' trailer draws thumping response from audience

Director Ram Prasad M D and team are extremely upbeat about their impending release on September 10. As their film Lanke hits screens, the movie’s crew is extremely confident that their film will appeal to audiences as the film’s trailer has drawn a tremendous response.

Starring Loose Maada Yogish as the leading man along with Kavya Shetty and Krishi Thapanda as the leading ladies, the trailer has a rather overwhelming response. It opens with an interesting sequence of Kavya Shetty beating up some men. Soon we see Yogi arriving on the scene and it seems like he’s just come out of jail. Some tasks await him and he’s out to finish them. Krishi Thapanda portrays his lady love and seems to provide a soft touch to his life. Suchendra Prasad, Sharath Lohithashwa and other talented others too feature in the film.

Lanke has interesting music by young and talented music director Karthik Sharma. Lanke, which is a mass entertainer woven with some engaging action, has been produced by Surekha Ram Prasad and Patel Srinivas under the banner The Great Entertainers.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 06:35 PM IST