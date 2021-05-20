Lakshmi Manchu to help 1,000 kids who have lost parents to COVID-19

Actress Lakshmi Manchu is doing her bit to help children who have lost their parents to Covid.

Her NGO Teach for Change will be extending support to 1,000 kids who have lost their parents to the virus. Their team is already on the ground, identifying such kids. They will be helping them with education, basic necessities and also help build a foundation for themselves.

"On a personal front, I have been helping as many people as I can, trying to find medications or hospital beds and vice versa. The effect of Covid is more devastating post getting Covid even for the families and children who lost parents during this time," she says.