'Laabam' filmmaker SP Jananthan passes away at 61 due to cardiac arrest

'Laabam' filmmaker SP Jananthan, who was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital last week, passed away on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 61.
Sharing the news of his demise, actress Shruti Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: "It is with the heaviest Heart that We say good bye to #SPJananathan sir - it was a pleasure working with you sir Thankyou for your wisdom and kind words you will always be in my thoughts ! My deepest condolences to his family."
Actor Harish Kalyan also took to the micro-blogging app to offer condolences.
Mourning the demise, he tweeted, "Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Dir #SPJananathan sir! One of the most sensible & socially responsible directors. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. May his soul RIP."
"#Laabam director #SPJananathan , is no more... Incidentally he passed away on the death anniversary of social revolutionary #KarlMarx , who was his role model.We miss you sir. #RIP," read composer D. Imman's tweet.
According to reports, the 'Iyyarkai' director was found in an unconscious state by his assistant, on Thursday. Jananthan, who rose to fame with Jayam Ravi's 'Peranmai', was working on Vijay Sethupati-starrer 'Labaam's post-production when the incident took place. He reportedly went to his room during the lunch break and didn't return to the studio till around 4 pm.
After he was found in an unconscious state, he was rushed to the hospital.
On Friday, reports said that the filmmaker was in the ICU in a critical condition.
