'Laabam' filmmaker SP Jananthan passes away at 61 due to cardiac arrest

'Laabam' filmmaker SP Jananthan, who was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital last week, passed away on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 61.

Sharing the news of his demise, actress Shruti Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: "It is with the heaviest Heart that We say good bye to #SPJananathan sir - it was a pleasure working with you sir Thankyou for your wisdom and kind words you will always be in my thoughts ! My deepest condolences to his family."