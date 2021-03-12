'Laabam' filmmaker SP Jananthan hospitalised in Chennai; in critical condition

Tamil filmmaker SP Jananthan, who was working on superstar Vijay Sethupati's upcoming film 'Laabam', has reportedly been admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital.

According to reports, the 'Iyyarkai' director was found in an unconcious state by his assistant, on Thursday. Jananthan, who rose to fame with Jayam Ravi's 'Peranmai', was working on 'Labaam's post-production when the incident took place. He reportedly went to his room during the lunch break and didn't return to the studio till around 4 pm.

After he was found in an unconscious state, he was rushed to the hospital and is currently in the ICU. His condition is said to be critical.

Producer Dhananjayan took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Very disturbed about the news on Dir. #SPJhananathan sir ...wish & pray he recovers from the terrible illness. My good friend for many years ".