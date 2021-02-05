KVN Productions’ ‘Pogaru’ starring Dhruva Sarja to release on February 19

Sandalwood Action Prince Dhruva Sarja is all set to dazzle on screen after three years.

The actor’s ‘Pogaru’ which stars Rashmika Mandanna as his leading lady will hit screens on February 19, thus making it nothing less than a feast for Dhruva Sarja fans.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film had been produced by KVN Productions, for whom this a big-ticket flick given the star cast and the mega-budget that is involved.