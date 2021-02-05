Regional Film News

Updated on

KVN Productions’ ‘Pogaru’ starring Dhruva Sarja to release on February 19

By FPJ Web Desk

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film had been produced by KVN Productions, for whom this a big-ticket flick given the star cast and the mega-budget that is involved.

Sandalwood Action Prince Dhruva Sarja is all set to dazzle on screen after three years.

The actor’s ‘Pogaru’ which stars Rashmika Mandanna as his leading lady will hit screens on February 19, thus making it nothing less than a feast for Dhruva Sarja fans.

Bernard Seah

‘Pogaru’ has already become the talk of the town and has created a huge buzz out of state, too.

Karabu, the peppy song from the film has become a thumping hit and has raised the expectations from the film.

KVN Productions has thus decided to release the film in Telugu, too. Dhruva Sarja will be seen in two shades in the film.

Meanwhile, KVN Productions is now busy with ‘By 2 Love’ starring Dhanveerrah and Sree Leela and Sakkath starring Ganesh directed by Simple Suni.

Needless to say, the production house is sparing no efforts to make ‘Pogaru’ a grand release.

