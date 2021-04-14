'Kodemuruga' to re-release in July owing to COVID-19 scare

The state is witnessing a surge in Corona cases and the authorities are finding various ways to keep the pandemic in check. Theatres are back to functioning at 50 per cent capacity and night curfews are back.
In such a scenario filmmakers are finding it tough to release their films owing to the fear amongst audiences to visit cinema halls.
This is the reason why the team of Kode Muruga have decided to re-release their film in July.
The film which had hit theatres last week and received good response. But owing to the Covid scare, people are thinking twice about stepping into theatres and even morning shows are seeing a handful of people.
So, the best thing to do right now is to re-release the movie in July, feels the team.
Kode Muruga is a fun entertainer that has been directed by Subramanya Prasad. It has been produced by K Ravikumar and Ashok Shirali. Kode Muruga stars Subramanya Prasad and Munikrishna in lead roles along with Pallavi Gowda.