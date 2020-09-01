Kichcha Sudeep's birthday special: When Salman Khan gifted the Kannada superstar a swanky BMW worth Rs 1.55 crores

Sudeep Sanjeev better known Kiccha Sudeep, who was seen playing the antagonist in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3', is one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry. The Kannada star, who is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, had once received an opulent gift from the Bhai of Bollywood.
In 'Dabangg 3', while Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha reprised their respective roles of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, there was an interesting addition to the cast. The makers had roped in Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep as Balli, the antagonist. The 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' actor in January was gifted a BMW by his co-star.
As Salman Khan dropped a brand new BMW M5, worth a whopping Rs. 1.55 crores, Kichcha Sudeep had taken to Instagram to share the pictures.
Sharing pictures with the new mean machine, he wrote in the caption, "Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5.... .. a sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us."
The M5 boasts of a 4395 cc V8 Twin Turbo Petrol Engine accompanied by a host of other comforts and features.
Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3', which is an action comedy film directed by Prabhu Deva, released on December 20, last year. The film also starred newcomer Saiee Manjrekar. The third installment was a prequel to Chubbul Pandey’s story where Salman Khan will be seen in his 20’s taking on the action.
Talking about the cinema crossing language barrier, Sudeep had told PTI, "People here think South is so good (in making films) and we think what great films Bollywood is making. It is a beautiful phase where there is an exchange of ideas, thoughts. It is the beginning of a beautiful era."
"Viewers across the country and globe are welcoming content from different languages. Earlier there used to be a problem of skin and accent but today it is not there. People have grown. There is a difference in their mentality. Now there is no divide of borders," he added.