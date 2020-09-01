Kichcha Sudeep's birthday special: When Salman Khan gifted the Kannada superstar a swanky BMW worth Rs 1.55 crores

Sudeep Sanjeev better known Kiccha Sudeep, who was seen playing the antagonist in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3', is one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry. The Kannada star, who is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, had once received an opulent gift from the Bhai of Bollywood.

In 'Dabangg 3', while Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha reprised their respective roles of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, there was an interesting addition to the cast. The makers had roped in Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep as Balli, the antagonist. The 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' actor in January was gifted a BMW by his co-star.

As Salman Khan dropped a brand new BMW M5, worth a whopping Rs. 1.55 crores, Kichcha Sudeep had taken to Instagram to share the pictures.

Sharing pictures with the new mean machine, he wrote in the caption, "Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5.... .. a sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us."