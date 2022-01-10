e-Paper Get App

Regional Film News

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 01:53 PM IST

Khushbu Sundar tests positive for COVID-19, requests fans to keep her entertained for the next five days

The actress joins a long list of film celebrities from the Tamil and the Telugu film industries who have tested positive for Covid
IANS
Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar on Monday announced that she has tested positive for Covid.

The actress joins a long list of film celebrities from the Tamil and the Telugu film industries who have tested positive for Covid since the new year began.

Taking to Twitter, Khushbu said, "Ok. Finally Covid catches up with me after dodging the last two waves. I have just tested positive. Till last evening I was negative. Have a running nose, did a test and Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next five days. And get tested if any signs."

At least eight celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries have announced that they have been affected by Covid since the New Year began.

These include actors Mahesh Babu, Vishnu Vishal, Trisha, Sherin, music director Thaman, director Priyadarshan and actor Sathyaraj.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
