'KGF: Chapter 2' makers unveil new poster; teaser to follow on Jan 8

New Delhi [India]: Marking the second release anniversary of action-drama 'KGF: Chapter 1,' filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday released a new poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2.'

Neel took to Twitter to share the new poster featuring the franchise lead Yash and also shared that the teaser of the much-awaited film will be out on January 8 at 10.18 am.

"A glance into the Empire," he tweeted as he shared the intense new poster of the film.

"It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms youtube," his tweet further read.