Karnataka health dept issues notice to Yash for 'K.G.F Chapter 2' smoking scene

Bengaluru: Even as the crew members of "K.G.F. Chapter 2", an upcoming Kannada period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, are basking in the glory of its teaser receiving over 132 million views on YouTube since its release on January 7, the Karnataka health department has issued a showcause notice to Yash, the lead actor of the film, who plays protagonist Rocky Bhai in the movie.

The teaser has a scene where Yash blows up a row of automobiles with a machine gun and goes on to light a cigarette with the barrel of the red-hot gun.

According to the notice, as per the statutory requirement, it is mandatory to display a warning on the screen with the caption "Smoking is injurious to health", but neither the teaser nor the publicity posters display any such message.

"Both the teaser and the posters encourage cigarette smoking," the notice stated and appealed Yash to take steps to remove this teaser from social media platforms.

"Yash, you are a heart-throb and you have immense fan following. Your actions should not mislead the youngsters. We want you to join our campaign against cigarette smoking," the notice said.