Kannada producer Ramu dies of COVID-19; Kiccha Sudeepa, Sri Murali and others offer condolences

Prominent Kannada producer Ramu, husband of actress Malashree, has passed away. He was 52.

The film producer, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru after contracting coronavirus, breathed his last on Monday evening. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Ramu has bankrolled films like 'Lockup Death', 'AK47' and 'Kalasipalya'.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to offer condolences and mourned the demise.

Calling it a huge loss to the Kannada film industry, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear that famous Kannada producer Ramu died of coronavirus infection."

Actor Sri Murali tweeted, "This is shocking, One of my earliest Producer’s and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through. KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace."