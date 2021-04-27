Kannada producer Ramu dies of COVID-19; Kiccha Sudeepa, Sri Murali and others offer condolences

Prominent Kannada producer Ramu, husband of actress Malashree, has passed away. He was 52.
The film producer, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru after contracting coronavirus, breathed his last on Monday evening. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Ramu has bankrolled films like 'Lockup Death', 'AK47' and 'Kalasipalya'.
Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to offer condolences and mourned the demise.
Calling it a huge loss to the Kannada film industry, he wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear that famous Kannada producer Ramu died of coronavirus infection."
Actor Sri Murali tweeted, "This is shocking, One of my earliest Producer’s and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through. KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace."
Actor Kichcha Sudeepa called it a 'shocker' and wrote, "Condolences to #Ramusir's family. No words to express @RamuMalashree mam... May u get enough strength to face this huge loss.
Prayers for his soul to rest in peace."
Actor Harshika Poonacha also condoled te death.
"Most passionate producer of our industry Ramu sir has left us Pleading face
Rest in Peace sirFolded hands
Please stop killing innocent lives #Covid," she tweeted.
Actor Rahuk Dev, Drashan Thoogudeepa and Puneeth Rajkumar were among the others who paid tribute to the noted producer.
On Monday, Karnataka reported 34,804 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,982 recoveries, and 143 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 2,62,162 active cases in the state. The total recoveries stand at 10,62,594, while the death toll is 14,426.