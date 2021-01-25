Kannada actress Jayashree Ramaiah found hanging after sharing a post about suicide on Facebook

Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah allegedly committed suicide on Monday.

The actress was found dead in Sandhya Kirana Ashram, an old-age and rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru. Jayashree was reportedly undergoing treatment at the Ashram.

Ramiah, who shot to fame after particpiating in 'Bigg Boss' Kannada season 3, had opened up about feeling suicidal last year.

'Uppu Huli Khara' actress Jayashree Ramaiah had left fans alarmed after sharing a Facebook post, which read, "I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world..."

After the post went viral on social media, several fans and friends had reached out to Ramaiah. She had then removed the above post and informed her followers she was alright.

"I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all," read her post.