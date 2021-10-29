Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies at 46; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood mourn demise

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday afternoon. He was 46.

According to several media reports, Puneeth suffered a heart attack on Friday morning and was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to the doctors, he complained of chest pain around 11 am on Friday while he was working out at the gym.

Following the news, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital in Bengaluru.

Puneeth won millions of fans with his roles in numerous Kannada films. He was fondly called Appu and Power Star.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves across the Sandalwood industry. Fans and followers are heartbroken and are mourning the loss of their beloved idol.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was devastated by the news of Puneeth's death, tweeted, "Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss."

Actors Sonu Sood, Mahesh Babu, Lakshmi Manchu took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Puneeth.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Mahesh Babu tweeted.

"OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon Broken heart #PuneethRajkumar," Lakshmi tweeted.

"Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar," Sonu Sood tweeted.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag and film producer Ashoke Pandit also mourned Puneeth's demise.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti," Sehwag tweeted.

Pandit tweeted, "Sad to know about the sudden demise of Kannada film star #PuneethRajkumar due to massive heart attack. It’s a huge loss loss to the Kannada Film Industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire industry at large."

In terms of work, Puneeth, who was last seen on the silver screen in the movie 'Yuvarathnaa', was shooting for the action-packed movie 'James'.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 02:22 PM IST