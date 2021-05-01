Kannada actor Arjun Gowda turns ambulance driver to help people amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, Kannada actor Arjun Gowda has decided to step out and is currently working as an ambulance driver to help the COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru.

While a section of celebrities were busy holidaying at exotic locations, Arjun has left people impressed with his humanitarian work.

According to media reports, the actor has launched his own ambulance service to ferry COVID-19 patients to hospitals amid a surge in cases.

In a picture that is being widely shared on the internet, Arjun could be seen dressed in protective gear and standing next to his ambulance.

The actor also informed via an Instagram post that he has been taking all the necessary precaution and has taken necessary training as well.

Sharing a newspaper clipping of his work, the actor wrote, "I have taken all necessary precautions and also necessary training .. am overwhelmed for your wishes, Thz means a lot to me .. it’s my commitment and my honour to serve and work for the people of KARNATAKA.. JAI BHUVANESHWARI."