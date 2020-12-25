Kamal Haasan wishes Rajinikanth a 'speedy recovery' after 'Annaatthe' actor admitted to hospital for BP fluctuations

Meanwhile, in a statement, the hospital said that Rajinikanth was "stable and resting". A release from the hospital said the actor will stay here and undergo further investigations.

Rajinikanth was shooting for 'Annaatthe' for the past 10 days and had isolated himself after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive. The 70-year-old actor, however, tested negative.

"Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning...Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his BP showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital," Apollo Hospitals said in a release.

He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his BP settles down before being discharged, it said.

Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any other symptoms and is "haemodynamically" stable, the statement said.

Medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully "titrated", the hospital said in another release later.

Besides, Rajinikanth is also set to launch his own political party in Tamil Nadu next month, ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)