Kamal Haasan summoned by police in connection with crane accident that killed 3 on film set

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Central Crime Branch police in connection with the crane accident at "Indian 2" shooting where three persons were killed and 12 injured at the spot.
Three technicians -- Madhu, Chandran and Krishna -- were killed and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them while constructing the sets at the EVP Film City near here on February 19 night.
Lead actor Kamal Haasan, female lead Kajal Aggarwal, as well as Director Shankar himself, had a providential escape that night.
The police are summoning people who were present at the accident spot for an enquiry to ascertain the reason for the accident. They will find out about the safety precautions that were taken and other details.
Lyca, the production company backing Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2", have said the veteran actor was always in total control, hinting that the veteran actor should accept part of the blame for the recent accident on the set, which claimed three lives.
The accident on the set of "Indian 2" caused a stir in the Tamil film industry for lack of safety measures during the shoot. Soon after the incident, Kamal Haasan wrote a public statement to Lyca questioning the steps taken to ensure the safety of cast and crew members, and questioned if an insurance was taken. He also stated that the film industry, which he has been a part of for decades, is yet to take safety standards seriously.
In a response to the actor, Lyca stated that they did the needful and have an insurance policy in place, adding that Kamal Haasan should accept collective responsibility.
Their statement read: "As you are surely aware, incidents of this nature need to be dealt with in the spirit of collective responsibility and rectification. Given the involvement of an eminent artiste and technician of your calibre and experience, and a veteran director of Mr Shankar's stature being the captain of the ship, we were doubly confident that our own safety measures would have been amplified by your on-the-spot judgement. It hardly needs reminding that the entire shoot was also under the control and supervision of yourself and the director."
"Indian 2" is a sequel to the blockbuster film "Indian" (1996). Along with Kamal Haasan, the sequel also features Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet, Priya Bhavani and Siddharth among others.
